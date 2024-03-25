All it takes is an $8 grabber from Bunnings to help clean up Lake Illawarra

A Lake Illawarra local is trying to foster a new movement to clean up his local community after picking up 40 bags of litter this year so far.
Sam Hodges was walking his dog along the Blue Mile in Wollongong when he began seeing more and more rubbish.
Armed with a $8 grabber from Bunnings, Sam began filling a bag on his morning walks.
"I probably did that for a few months and I kind of started thinking, you know, this is good that I'm doing this," Mr Hodges said.
Having moved with his wife further south to Lake Illawarra last year, Mr Hodges decided to start the year positively and now hopes others will join him on his litter picking walks.
"A New Year's resolution of mine was to be a little bit more community-focused.
"Take it upon myself to inspire a little bit of change in other people then the effect is better and everything will get cleaner and stuff like that.
"The bigger change would be getting more people on board , getting other to start picking it up as well because it was such a simple kind of change in my life.
"Just get a grabber and do it on my morning walk."
Sam took to Facebook with a call to action asking people to come down on a weekend morning to help pick up some rubbish. He even offered to shout them coffee afterwards.
"If it encourages people to be a bit more community-focused and helpful, I'm all for it. Happy to dish out a bit of money myself.
"Everyone gets to feel good and clean up the community."
Sam has only organised the weekly clean-up a handful of times but is hopeful it will continue to grow.
"Everyone does their bit and it only takes an hour on a Saturday morning.
"I just went to Bunnings and bought 10 more of those [grabbers]"
