Match-winners set to decide Keira v University Illawarra cricket decider

It's been a decade since the Keira Lions last won a Cricket Illawarra first-grade premiership.
On Saturday the Lions will end their 10-year drought if they beat grand-final combatants University at North Dalton Park.
Keira have the chance to create further history on Saturday should the Lions' second and third-grade teams beat Port Kembla and Wollongong in their respective deciders.
Rhys Voysey would love to see this scenario play out.
"That would be something special for the club but my attention is on helping our first-grade side win," Keira's first-grade captain said.
"We've got a tough assignment against a very good University side.
"We've had a very good season. Winning the minor premiership has been nice but like I mentioned to the boys a few weeks ago, no one really remembers who won the minor premiership.
"We want to win the big one for sure.
"The fact we've got our ones, twos and threes all in with a shot, that's a pretty exciting time for the club.
"We're very keen, hopefully we can have a bit of success amongst the three grades this weekend."
If previous history is any guide, the grand final promises to be a tight affair.
Uni won the first game against Keira this season after successfully defending a total of about 140.
The Lions got their revenge in their second contest, after bowling out the Students for about 120 after posting just over 140 themselves.
"Whenever we've played them this year and last year, it's always been tough, tight games," Voysey said.
"I reckon it's probably going to come down to the final couple of overs or wickets."
Voysey and experienced Uni batter Jono Rose were both hopeful the weather doesn't play a part in the result.
"Whatever the outcome on Saturday, hopefully we can enjoy a good game of cricket without too much disruption due to rain," Voysey said.
"I honestly think it should be okay and will come down to probably who bats better.
"Both sides have bowled really well this year, especially against each other. I sort of expect the same.
"I think it may even come down to a batter or two from each side just really standing up and either batting a really good stint or just batting a lot of time and putting on a good score.
"I think the bowlers have shown throughout the year from both sides that every week they're going to perform.
"I think it will really come down to one or two batters who are just going to stand up and go, 'no I'm making a big one today'.
"Hopefully it's one of our boys."
Voysey conceded Rose was a key wicket for Keira but added the Students had a number of other batters who could score big runs.
"Alec Dobson and Luke Huard are a really solid opening pair who have also scored a lot of runs and can take the game away from you quick if you let them," he said.
"Jono's obviously a huge wicket for us coming in at three but they have guys at different times of the season who have stepped up and scored some very handy runs.
"So we know they have a few other blokes who are just as dangerous."
Voysey said Keira leg-spinner Ryan Cattle had been really good for the Lions all season.
"We've also got some real game changers with the bat. While I don't want to single any particular player, there have been a few batsmen who have really stepped up, including Zach Churchill, Eddie Marning and Mitch Hearn.
"I think both sides have a couple of guys who are genuine match winners. I expect it could come down to one of these match winners on Saturday."
Grand final match-ups
First grade: Keira v University.
Second grade: Port Kembla v Keira.
Third grade: Wollongong v Keira.
Fourth grade: University Green v Wollongong Blue.
