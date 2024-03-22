Full list of inspiring finalists up for an Illawarra Women in Business award

It was friendly competition at the Illawarra Women in Business lunch on Friday, March 22 as 51 inspiring women were announced as finalists in the 2024 awards.
You can flick through our pictures from the event in the gallery above.
Among those recognised for their work over the last year was Vanessa Borg of Novotel Wollongong Northbeach, Angela Blake from SmartFone Flick Fest, Kate Rickersey from Land Equity International and Cushla Tiananga from Illawarra Angels.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at City Diggers, Wollongong on May 3, 2024.
