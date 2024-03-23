Wollongong council's plan to get 1100 new CBD hotel rooms built faster

There are plans to more than double Wollongong's hotel rooms, but they're not being built quickly enough to allow the city to become the events and tourism hub it wants to be.
Wollongong City Council is in the midst of writing a tourism accommodation strategy to address this shortfall, which has persisted despite numerous plans emerging over the years to build new hotels.
There are currently seven approved development applications for yet-to-be constructed hotels, which would provide more than 640 additional rooms in the CBD.
Some of these appeared before Wollongong hosted the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in 2022, purporting to help solve the city's accommodation issue for thousands of international visitors, but have not go off the ground.
There are also a further two applications under assessment - including the massive Globe development in Globe Lane - which have a combined total of 457 rooms.
The city has about 1000 existing hotel rooms - a figure which has not changed in at least five years.
The council's general manager Greg Doyle said the council hoped it could work with industry groups to get the proposed and approved hotel rooms built as soon as possible.
"With this strategy in place, we can better guide the growth and evolution of hotels and other types of accommodation across the local government area and see proposals, should they be approved, to move into construction phase as soon as possible," he said.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the council was working hard to tell outsiders that things are changing in the city, after demonstrating it could host events like the cycling championships.
He noted there were more significant events coming to the city, including the 2024 National Youth Championships Boys' tournament for football in July and a series of international triathlon events in the next three years.
"Whether we're talking about world-class athletes or television and film production, opportunities like these can generate money in the local economy and support employment opportunities,'' Cr Bradbery said.
"However, if we get the mix of accommodation right and a good balance with available beds in the city, it opens Wollongong up further to build on attracting sporting events and creative projects to the city as well as conferencing opportunities ..."
Business Illawarra welcomed the council's creation of the strategy, saying the demand for accommodation far outstripped the current supply during peak times.
For instance, during the UCI World Road Championships the city was unable to host many of the athletes and visitors, who stayed outside the region during the event.
The shortage was so acute that the region's tourism boss Mark Sleigh encouraged homeowners to Airbnb their own properties during the bike race to help the city to meet demand.
President of Business Illawarra's Regional Advisory Council Ryan Aitchison said that he had been advocating for more hotels rooms in Wollongong on behalf of hospitality businesses.
Mr Aithcison, who runs the Illawarra hotel, said businesses like his would benefit greatly from an influx of overnight visitors.
"We have a vibrant nightlife in Wollongong that is the envy of many cities across Australia, but we can improve this vibrancy significantly by having more places for people to stay overnight so they can properly enjoy everything the city has to offer," he said.
"I'm keen to contribute to a strategy that helps us achieve this, and to continue to support council in approving high-quality hotels as well as working with the private sector to ensure Wollongong is front of mind for hotel developers and operators."
Business Illawarra Executive Director Adam Zarth said Wollongong's economic growth relied on a supply of high-quality accommodation.
He said the business lobby expected a growing number of corporate travellers and skilled workers, as well as overnight visitors, to come to the region.
"We want ensure that all the conditions are right for hotel developers and investors to bring more high-quality stock to the city and the region - and are advocating strongly for game-changing hotel developments like the Globe redevelopment to be delivered," he said.
