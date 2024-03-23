Kiama woman a 'game-changer' for linking people up with clinical trials

A Kiama woman whose start-up helps doctors connect their patients to active clinical trials has won the Entrepreneur of the Year award at this year's Women Leading Tech Awards.
Charlotte Bradshaw, who moved to the southern Illawarra town after the pandemic, said she was honoured to have received the accolade at an event run by industry publication B&T.
It celebrates women leading the way in the traditionally male dominated industry.
"It was fierce competition, there were 12 finalists in our category and a lot of very successful trailblazing women, throughout all of the awards," she said.
"We know that women in tech or STEM are not traditionally given career opportunities and pathways that are so obvious, so it's super important that we're creating opportunities for women right through early school through the university and after that in their careers."
Ms Bradshaw was described by B&T as a "game-changer in the clinical trial recruitment industry" thanks to her company Evrima Technologies.
The company was founded in 2019 after she worked in the clinical research industry and found a huge gap between people's awareness of clinical research those actually participating in research.
"We need people to participate in these trials so we can get new or improved treatments to market faster to those who need them, so it was really important to me to think about it a little bit differently," she said.
"We know that almost anyone could probably participate in a clinical trial but that 80 per cent of trials are delayed due to patient recruitment challenges, so view for Evrima is to help enable people understand if a trial could be an option, or of it's something that they could ask their GP about."
"I wanted to know how can we leverage technology, how can we innovate the space that is highly regulated, where there are lots of legacy systems, lots of conservative ways of thinking and what can we bring that will add value and really change the game in clinical research."
B&T said she had done this in the firm's first few years.
"Last year, Evrima Technologies grew its community from 19,000 people to a staggering 93,000. Bradshaw also hired six women - two in regional areas - and tripled the firm's sales pipeline, including adding a large pharmaceutical client," the publication said in giving her the award.
"Her ambition does not stop there, however. In the coming years, she plans to reach as many as 10 million people through Evrima's clinical trial network and scale the business into the US and UK markets."
Right now, Ms Bradshaw's business is helping connect people to numerous clinical trials, for conditions like contraception, menopause and pelvic pain, as well as new vaccinations and chronic lifestyle conditions.
"There's a lot of research being done in chronic lifestyle conditions, so what we found is there's a lot of research for people that may be a little bit overweight or maybe have a bit of high cholesterol or high blood sugars.
"Those people won't be presenting in a hospital setting, so Evrima help enable people who may be going to their GP or their pharmacist to consider research as a care option.
"It might not always be suitable, but at least they've got the option to consider it if that makes sense."
