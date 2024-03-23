Illawarra Mercury
Former Liberal minister Andrew Constance to take second run at Gilmore

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 23 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 4:03pm
Andrew Constance after the bushfires in 2020. FIle picture
Former NSW Liberal minister Andrew Constance will be back to contest the federal seat of Gilmore at the next election after winning the party's pre-selection.

