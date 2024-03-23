Former Liberal minister Andrew Constance to take second run at Gilmore

Former NSW Liberal minister Andrew Constance will be back to contest the federal seat of Gilmore at the next election after winning the party's pre-selection.
In 2022 when he ran for federal politics, he narrowly lost the seat with Labor's Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips winning by 373 votes.
It took nearly a month for the seat to be called after the election, after a recount request by Mr Constance was rejected by the AEC.
Since quitting state politics in 2020, the former state MP for Bega has tried several times to enter federal politics, unsuccessfully attempting to enter the Senate twice including once last year.
While he was vying for the Senate seat vacated by Marise Payne, Mr Constance attended one of the Illawarra's anti-wind farm protests and said he would back opponents of the zoning plan for the Illawarra coast.
In this latest Liberal preselection ahead of the next federal election, Mr Constance was up against Shoalhaven councillor Paul Ell for the preselection.
"I would like to thank the local Liberal members for giving me this opportunity to continue fighting for our region," Mr Constance said.
"In the good times or the hard, I have stood with the community and advocated for its needs."
On New Year's Eve 2019, Mr Constance was among many residents who fought the massive fire that swept through Malua Bay.
It narrow spared his home but claimed many others, and led him to become at advicate for bushfires survivors and mental health.
"To this day I am asked to help fix things for our bushfire victims or with many other issues, and I absolutely love that," he said.
"I've never stopped advocating and I'm proud to say I am still delivering results."
