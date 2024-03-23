Lake remain South Coast cricket kings after humbling Berry in decider

The relentless machine that is Lake Illawarra showed no sympathy to crush the hopes of Berry-Shoalhaven-Heads Magpies in Saturday's South Coast cricket final at Geoff Shaw Oval.
Having won the minor premiership and beaten Lake twice in as many outings, Berry captain Daniel Troy was optimistic his Magpies could secure a third straight triumph and in the process become the first team from Shoalhaven to win the South Coast cricket competition.
Though Berry were on the back foot from the get-go, slumping to 5-20. Only James Milne offered any real resistance with the bat, contributing a handy 33 but the Magpies would have been disappointed to be bowled out for just 89 from 30.5 overs.
Young Lakers quick bowlers Jaiden Robinson (2-10 from eight overs) and Jarryd White (3-28) did the early damage before experienced all-rounder Mark Ulcigrai cleaned up the tail, taking 4-13 from 5.5 overs.
Ulcigrai then opened the batting and hit 25 runs from just 23 balls as the Lakers cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win.
Lake posted 2-91 from just 18.5 overs with Mitch Farag (19) and Kerrod White (14) the not batsmen.
Earlier opener Max Henderson contributed a handy 27.
Lake Illawarra captain Kerrod White was ecstatic to get another win and heaped praise on his young quick bowlers as well as his experienced all-rounder Mark Ulcigrai.
"It's unreal mate, it feels so good," White said moments after the Lakers won their eighth-straight title.
"I told you yesterday we were primed and ready to go and we proved that today. It felt so good to see us step up again in a big game.
"I think the kids were primed and used their nervous energy really well.
"I think Jaiden (Robinson) and Jarryd (White) bowled really good lines and we just put pressure on them the whole time and for once we caught the ball when it came to us."
White was also full of praise for Ulcigrai, who took four crucial wickets and made a quickfire 25 batting at the top of the order.
"Mark being able to do what he does at 41-years-old is just unbelievable.. He did the same in our T20 grand final 4and has backed it up today, it's truly unbelievable. He played a huge role in our win."
