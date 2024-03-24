Kiama councillors overlooked 'rigorous' review process for surf club DA

Had Kiama councillors requested "a rigorous planning and review process" last year, it may not have had to cough up $375,000 to bail out the Gerringong Surf Club.
That was one of the recommendations council staff made ahead of a 2023 meeting, when the councillors voted to allow the club to lodge a development application for a new clubhouse.
But the review was supposed to happen before the councillors gave their approval.
The Gerringong Surf Club had plans to upgrade their clubhouse, which was built in the 1970s.
The council - who owns the site of the club - did not chip in any funds; the surf club sought its own funding grants for construction from other sources.
However, the discovery of asbestos blew out the club's budget - including the money set aside for contingencies.
At a meeting last week, the cash-strapped council - which is under a performance improvement order - voted to give the club $375,000. It also left the door open to provide more should other funding sources not become available.
Councillors Kathy Rice, Jodi Keast and Karen Renkema-Lang opposed the bailout.
As owners of the land and the facility, the council needed to approve the club's intention to lodge a development application - known as "owner's consent".
This was discussed during a February 2023 meeting, where councillors voted to give the club their approval - only Cr Rice opposed the decision.
However, the business papers before that meeting said due diligence had to be done before granting any owner's consent.
"Prior to council providing this consent, any proposal to undertake major refurbishment/expansion of a council building such as the work proposed here, needs to go through a rigorous planning and review process," the council papers stated.
That review process would have included "resulting long-term financial implications and ongoing liabilities on council".
It also stressed the need to carry out geotechnical investigations, which may have uncovered the asbestos at an early stage.
However, the motion passed by the council in February last year gave approval to lodge the DA without this "rigorous planning and review process" first taking place.
"Council supports the club's lodgement of a development application for the redevelopment of current facilities noting the extensive work the club has already undertaken, the ongoing consultation with council over the past four years [and] the funding opportunities that currently exist and may exist in the future," the motion stated.
