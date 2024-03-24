Illawarra Mercury
Carpenter impaled while working on Wollongong CBD tower

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 24 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:03pm
An apprentice carpenter working on the Signature building in Regent Street Wollongong, was impaled on a steel bar in 2019 after falling through a hole. Picture by Robert Peet
A Sydney subcontractor has been fined $450,000 after an apprentice carpenter working on the Signature high-rise building in the CBD was impaled on steel bars after a fall.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

