Carpenter impaled while working on Wollongong CBD tower

A Sydney subcontractor has been fined $450,000 after an apprentice carpenter working on the Signature high-rise building in the CBD was impaled on steel bars after a fall.
SafeWork took Sydney formwork contractor Metsquare - which collapsed last year - to the NSW District Court over the injuries suffered by carpenter Anuwant Khumkhrong.
Mr Khumkhrong had been working on the Signature site for Metsquare, installing temporary and permanent formwork.
On August 28, 2019, the leading hand on the site directed him to clean up the level 16 deck in preparation for other tradespeople's arrival.
On that level he saw an open space which needed to be covered. He picked up what he believed was a spare sheet of plywood that had been nailed down to prevent it being blown away in the wind - which is what workers had been instructed to do.
However, it was covering a column hole - known as a penetration. Not realising this, Mr Khumkhrong lifted the plywood and walked forward into the hole.
"Mr Khumkrong fell 2.7 metres to level 15 below, landing on top of the steel reinforced bars protruding from the floor of level 15," the court ruling stated.
"Co-workers assisted him off the bars and observed two of the yellow safety caps were missing or dislodged from the bars and one of the bars had penetrated through the upper leg of Mr Khumkhrong."
Any plywood that was covering a hole had to be labelled "penetration"; the hole Mr Khumkrong fell through was not labelled. Other covers on levels 15 and 16 were also not marked.
Judge Wendy Strathdee also noted the protective caps were missing from several steel bars.
Mr Khumkrong has been left with ongoing physical and psychological injuries due to the fall and being impaled.
"I am of the view that this is an objectively serious offence," Judge Strathdee's ruling stated.
"The seriousness of the foreseeable harm to a worker was significant, and the steps available to avoid the risk were straightforward and available to the defendant."
She found Metsquare's conduct "exposed a person or persons to a grave risk of death".
The appropriate fine for the offence was $600,000 but, as Metsquare entered an early guilty plea, it received a 25 per cent discount, being fined $450,000.
The defendant also had to pay the prosecution's legal costs.
