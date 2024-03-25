Shellharbour's 'tiny home' solution to housing crisis

Making it easier for Shellharbour residents to add a tiny rental home to their property would help to deal with the "diabolical" housing crisis, Mayor Chris Homer said.
The mayor has tabled a motion at Tuesday night's council meeting proposing a two-year trial period where people can install a "mobile tiny home" on their property and rent it out - without needing to lodge a development application.
"The whole initiative is to avoid the red tape, so you don't actually need a DA to connect to to sewer and power," Mayor Homer said.
"It's all about getting tangible results on the ground quickly to address this absolutely diabolical housing crisis that our region and Australia is experiencing.
"There's going to be a $729 million hospital in Shellharbour pretty soon. We're going to need key worker housing. There are short, medium and long-term accommodation issues to be addressed so I think this is a solution that can be quite effective in getting accommodation on the ground quickly and at low cost."
Mayor Homer said the tiny homes were distinct from caravans and tended to be more luxurious inside.
"They are basically a slice of a brand new modern home, that in the Shellharbour area you might need upward of $800,000," he said.
"Nowadays they're very highly specced. For the $140,000 to $170,000 mark they are basically a slice of what you would find in Shell Cove."
Mayor Homer's motion called for the creation of a "Local Approvals Policy", which would set the parameters around where such a home can and cannot be constructed. For instance, he said they wouldn't be allowed in the front yards of residences in densely-populated areas of the city.
"This Local Approvals Policy would also provide detailed development standards and clear rules to ensure that the pilot program will not impact on adjoining properties, our local streetscapes, or the environment," the motion stated.
If council approved Mayor Homer's motion the Local Approvals Policy would go out on public exhibition before being adopted.
"We need to focus on short-term tangible solutions that will lead to more housing options on the ground quickly," the motion stated.
"That is why I am proposing a mobile tiny home pilot program, that will allow tiny homes to be installed on residential properties as rental accommodation, without the need for development approval, or extended construction times associated with costly new subdivisions and residential development."
