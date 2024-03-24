Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Female motorbike rider rushed to hospital after crashing in Jamberoo

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
March 25 2024 - 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of a motorbike crash in Jamberoo on Sunday, March 24. Picture supplied
Emergency services at the scene of a motorbike crash in Jamberoo on Sunday, March 24. Picture supplied

A female motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with head and back injuries following a crash at Jamberoo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.