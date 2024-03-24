Female motorbike rider rushed to hospital after crashing in Jamberoo

A female motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with head and back injuries following a crash at Jamberoo.
The accident occurred when she and her pillion passenger were riding westbound on Jamberoo Mountain Road just before midday on Sunday, March 24.
Multiple ambulance crews were called and they treated the female rider, who is aged in her 60s, before rushing her to Wollongong Hospital.
Her male pillion passenger was uninjured.
The westbound lane was closed for some time during the emergency.
The crash comes as founder of Twin Peak Riders Group, Sandy Norse, called out discrimination against females in some motorbike shops.
She's introduced a number of changes to City Coast Motor Cycles, the Wollongong bike shop she's worked at for the past eight months, to increase safety and maintenance knowledge among women.
"Women can feel very intimidated walking into a motorbike shop," Ms Norse said told the Mercury on the weekend.
"There's huge potential for women's education in the motorcycling community."
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.