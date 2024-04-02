Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli parents upset over new 'candy and tobacco' store opposite school

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 2 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of preschoolers walks past the door of the candy and tobacco store which has popped up in Bulli this term. Picture by Robert Peet
A group of preschoolers walks past the door of the candy and tobacco store which has popped up in Bulli this term. Picture by Robert Peet

If there was any question that a new Bulli convenience store appeals to children, you only have to look at the pointing fingers and turned faces of the preschoolers walking past its doors last Monday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.