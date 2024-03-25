Suspicious fire erupts outside Warilla unit, police investigating

A man has lost power to his Warilla unit after a suspicious fire erupted outside his front door.
Thick, black plumes of smoke began billowing outside his home after a fire was ignited in a pile of items in his driveway he'd collected to take to the rubbish tip.
Three fire trucks were deployed to the blaze at 7.45am on Monday, March 25 to find a pile of bicycles, lawnmowers, a mattress and other household items on fire.
The fire spread to the unit's front porch and eaves of the home, with the garage door scorched and planter boxes left charred.
Nearby residents were evacuated and paramedics were called, but nobody was assessed or treated.
A man at the unit told the Mercury he had been living at the premises since 2021, and he was asleep when the fire started.
Endeavour Energy were called to the unit following the fire.
If you have any information on the cause of the fire call Lake Illawarra Police District on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.