Wollongong man on child protection register fails to report Snapchat account

A Wollongong man convicted of spreading child abuse material has admitted to breaching his child protection obligations by failing to tell police he was using a popular social media app.
Christopher Michael Funnell was sentenced in 2010 at the Sydney Downing Centre for offences including using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material and disseminating or producing child pornography.
In the wake of his conviction, Funnell was placed on the Child Protection Register (CPR) for 15 years, which requires him to complete yearly forms updating his personal information with the police who monitor compliance with the register.
Funnell is also required to disclose any email addresses, social media accounts and their usernames and passwords to police.
Court documents state Funnell breached his conditions twice in 2023, once in June when police attended his address for a surprise inspection to ensure he is complying with his obligations.
He gave consent for police to search his computers and electronics. A search of his phone revealed the Snapchat app, with the username 'chrisfunnell22'.
Court documents revealed Funnell told police he "didn't mean to do it", telling them he previously declared the username several years ago.
A further look into the app showed his chat feed and that he was speaking to an unknown person with the username 'Gay male 14yo Australia'.
Funnell denied knowledge of chatting with this person, however stated: "I must have if there is something in there."
He was unable to provide a reasonable excuse and told police he was well aware of his CPR obligations.
In December 2023, Funnell also failed to schedule an appointment with a CPR delegate to complete his annual report.
He attended Wollongong police station the next month after police asked him to come in. As they greeted him, Funnell said: "I just remembered why you wanted me here now, I forgot to report."
He again gave no reasonable excuse.
Funnell was set to fight two counts of failing to comply with his reporting obligations at a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, however he changed his pleas to guilty.
His sentence is scheduled for May 24.
