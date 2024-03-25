Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong man on child protection register fails to report Snapchat account

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 25 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 3:14pm
Chris Funnell. Picture from Facebook
A Wollongong man convicted of spreading child abuse material has admitted to breaching his child protection obligations by failing to tell police he was using a popular social media app.

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

