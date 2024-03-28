Your first look at the luxury 'Coast Wollongong' apartments

A Wollongong complex containing a dozen "ultra-luxury, high-end" apartments has been unveiled.
Interest has been high for the 'Coast Wollongong' project, with more than 100 inquiries already.
But with just 12 boutique apartments boasting coastal views, the properties will be sold via ballot.
The luxury apartments will be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as three sub-penthouse Sky Homes, and the double-storey penthouse with pool and wine cellar.
Readers love a quirky property story - one with a difference.
A case in point is a derelict South Coast property that's attracting plenty of buyer interest among builders and developers, due to its marketing premise of "land with a free house".
The property is located at 67 Vista Avenue, Catalina and has a set asking price of $419,000.
Selling agent, Karen Van Der Stelt from LJ Hooker Batemans Bay said she had been inundated with inquiries given the property's marketing angle.
"It's basically land value," she said. "The house is essentially worth nothing."
The collapse of a "substantial builder" has taken some in the industry by surprise.
After nearly 50 years of operation, Project Coordination met with employees in Canberra and Wollongong to inform them of the company's situation.
However, experts also say there are many contributing factors leading to even long-standing builders going into administration.
In auction news, a West Wollongong cottage has attracted 10 registered bidders, with the majority actively vying for the home rather than sitting on their hands.
Renovators and those looking to undertake a knockdown-rebuild were among the bidders.
Multiple bidders have fought it out for a waterfront home at Oak Flats that boasts "phenomenal" views, and its own jacuzzi at the lake's edge.
A local buyer snapped up the home under the hammer.
Sitting on 607 square metres, the home's features include a wine cellar; lake views; and a multi-purpose shed, currently outfitted as a pottery studio.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Nestled amidst the lush foothills of Illawarra's highly appealing escarpment region of Thirroul stands this exquisite residence, a testament to unparalleled luxury and refinement.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
