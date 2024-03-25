Wollongong man convicted 45 years after raping adopted sister

Warning: Distressing content
An Illawarra man who was aged 14 when he raped his younger adopted sister has been convicted 45 years on from his crimes.
The victim, now a wife and mother, told the court of the continuing physical and emotional pain she carries from the offences committed against her when she was 12.
"Thank you for this opportunity to be heard. You have no idea how much this means to me after being silenced for 40 years," she said.
"Emotionally, I have been shattered. The innocence of my childhood ... was stolen from me by someone who I looked up to as my protector.
"I am still confronted daily about a fear of intimacy, a lack of self-worth hangs over me like a dark cloud."
The woman said she attempted suicide several times and that she dealt with "constant night terrors", which also impacted her husband and children who would sit up at night with her.
"I am the shell of the excited twelve-year-old who looked forward to a bright future," she said, adding she once had dreams to become a doctor.
The offender, who cannot be named due to his age at the time, and to protect the woman's identity, was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Monday.
He pleaded guilty to historic charges of having carnal knowledge of a girl aged between 10 and 16 and committing an act of indecency on a female aged under 16.
Judge Andrew Haesler said the siblings were both adopted and were raised on a remote farm.
Prior to the offender raping his sister, he made a number of sexually suggestive comments to her and behaved inappropriately, including entering the bathroom while she was showering.
In 1979, he pushed her on a bed and penetrated her vagina with a hairbrush, before raping her with his penis, telling her: "It's okay, we're not really brother and sister."
He also said their parents would not believe her if she told them. The victim felt significant pain and saw blood.
The woman disclosed the incident to police in 2021. As part of an investigation into the man, the woman recorded a conversation with him in which he made admissions.
He was arrested after handing himself into Wollongong police station in 2022.
Judge Haesler accepted the offending had a significant impact on the woman's life, including being estranged by certain family members since coming forward about the abuse.
He noted the balancing exercise of analysing the seriousness of the offence and the young age of the offender at the time.
"It is accepted that older brothers should protect and not abuse," the judge said.
"I am prepared to accept his criminal responsibility was impacted by his youth, isolation and immaturity."
The judge said the man had not offended since the incident and has "led an exemplary life".
"While I have taken into account his exemplary character as a husband, father and son, part of that character was able to be achieved because he was living a lie," Judge Haesler said.
The offender expressed his "sincere remorse" in a letter to the complainant in which he apologised and said he will never forgive himself.
He received a two-year community corrections order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.