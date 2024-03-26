'What if he has kids?' Fisherman recognised for heroic rescue at Hill 60

A fisherman who helped rescue an unconscious man from rough seas at Port Kembla says his family motivated his selfless actions.
Laines Nema, from Campbelltown, had planned on fishing at a nearby beach when he saw a crowd gathering near the rocks at Hill 60.
He is now being recognised with a Bravery Medal for his actions on February 12, 2021.
A wave had swept three men rock fishing at the notoriously dangerous Hill 60, near Fishermans Beach, into the water.
"I didn't think about myself," Mr Nema said. "I was thinking about helping the one guy who was just next to me, I thought 'I could do that'."
The 48-year-old borrowed a life jacket from another onlooker and dived into the water which, in his words, was "rough".
Thanks to Mr Nema and fellow Bravery Medal recipient Sgt Nicholas Park - and the rescue crews involved - one of the three men survived.
What if he has kids too?- Laines Nema, on why he took action
"I wanted to save a life," the general assistant at Hurlstone Agricultural High School said.
"I didn't have any thought about what's coming after," Mr Nema said when asked about his award.
A father of six, Mr Nema says his family motivated his decision to become involved.
"I saw the man was like me, my age, and because I have kids, so what if he has kids, too?
"Some kids would expect their dad coming home.
"When I go fishing I tell my kids I'll be back home, so you know he might have said the same thing to his kids.
"That's what struck me most."
The recognition is one of 50 Australian Bravery Decorations handed out by the Governor-General.
Australian Bravery Decorations recognise people who have selflessly put themselves in jeopardy to protect the lives or property of others.
In a release, the Governor-General said: "On behalf of all Australians I congratulate the recipients of Australian Bravery Decorations. Confronted with danger, each chose to help someone.
"Their bravery is commendable and their selflessness is inspirational."
"On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate recipients and offer our thanks for their brave action. I encourage recipients to wear their Australian Bravery Decoration with pride."
