The Sydney developer slowly buying up all of the Wollongong CBD

If the Wollongong CBD was a Monopoly board then Level 33 owns an awful lot of the properties - and is building on some of them.
Billionaire Bruce Gordon has just sold the city block that will house his vision of WIN Grand to developer Level 33 for $70 million.
That's just the latest site in Wollongong snapped up by the developer, who is quietly going about changing the face of the city.
Last year, the Sydney-based developer paid $40 million for the Bunnings site in Throsby Drive. They also own the old Red Rooster site on the corner of Gladstone Avenue and Crown Street, bought for $7 million in December 2021.
In October last year Level 33 paid $9 million for the Chicko's site across from WIN Stadium.
They've already built Skye Wollongong in Railway Street near Wollongong Station and an apartment complex on the old methadone clinic site at Denison Street and massive two-tower apartment complex on the old fruit market at Ellen Street.
They're also developing five blocks on Flinders Street, taking in the old Villa D'Oro site.
And if all of that's not enough, they're also the group behind Kiama's $66 million retail-residential development just a block behind the main drag of Terralong Street.
It appears Level 33 has been involved in Wollongong since 2015, when it lodged plans for 14-18 Auburn Street, near the train station - where a multi-storey apartment block called Vivid Wollongong was built.
The man behind Level 33 is 34-year-old Eddy Haddad.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission lists Mr Haddad as the sole shareholder of both Level 33 Holdings and Level 33 Property Group.
Both entities have a listed address in Mascot, and give a Brighton Le Sands address for Mr Haddad.
He's a man who appears to shun the limelight - there is not a single photo or mention of his name on the Level 33 website
Also, oddly for a man spending millions buying up Wollongong properties at a rate of knots, Mr Haddad has kept a low profile when it comes to the local media.
It seems the Level 33 name came from a collapsed company owned by his brother John. Mr Haddad had the Level 33 name transferred to himself, while the latter company ultimately changed names to North Shore Property Development.
Mr Haddad also appeared in the federal court in relation to his brother's company going into administration.
The original liquidator demanded Mr Haddad pay $7.5 million, which he claimed was the value of four apartments and car spaces Mr Haddad had agreed to buy in his brother's Lane Cove development.
Mr Haddad disputed the amount and ultimately managed to make a deal with the liquidator where he paid $32,500 and was released from any claims.
A new liquidator was appointed and questioned this deal but was not able to convince a court to give her more time to pursue the matter.
One of the few other things we do know is Mr Haddad's Wollongong developments have largely avoided being hit with orders from the NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler.
So far only Skye Wollongong has fallen foul of Mr Chandler, with 46 defects - including water pooling on the rooftop, concrete cracking and a lack of waterproofing membranes in some areas - found last year.
Level 33's other completed buildings - Vivid Wollongong and Midtown on Denison Street - have had no such problems.
