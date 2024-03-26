Figtree aged care worker sacked after assaulting 95-year-old resident

An aged care worker has been sacked and convicted after he assaulted a vulnerable 95-year-old resident in a bid to "startle" her.
Gaurav Ramavtar Singh, a former assistant in nursing at the Greenhills Aged Care Home in Figtree, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to common assault.
The victim, a 95-year-old woman, was a resident with dementia who required ongoing care.
CCTV cameras inside the home captured Singh standing behind the victim who was seated in her wheelchair when he grabbed her on the back of the neck.
It appeared he did so in an attempt to startle or scare her, according to tendered court documents, as the woman had jumped in fright.
He grabbed her on the neck twice before lightly hitting her on the back of the head, each time causing the victim to "stir and swipe the air around her head" in a bid to make him stop.
Singh hit the woman's head twice in quick succession. A witness in the common room reported the assault to management, who then spoke with Singh.
He was sacked as a result of the incident. The matter was reported to police who attended shortly after and spoke with staff.
Singh declined to answer questions when officers later attended his Gwynneville address.
Singh's defence lawyer asked the court to not record a conviction, however, police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin argued the community would expect one would flow in circumstances where a carer assaults an elderly resident with a disability.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed with the prosecutor, handing Singh an 18-month conditional release order, with a conviction.
"This is inappropriate behaviour," she said. "It's just completely out of the question of how people should be treated."
