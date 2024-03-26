Fun times ahead as new playground opens in Albion Park

Albion Park's newest playground has been given a big thumbs up by some of the region's youngest residents.
Clermont Park officially opened on March 25, and the swings, tunnel and 'shop' (wooden window to serve imaginary food from) are already big hits.
"Logan likes the shop and selling burgers and chips," the four-year-old's father Mitch Henshaw said.
His younger brother Hudson, 2, is already a fan of the tunnel, while their friend Cooper Gant, 2, loves the double swing.
The park, located between Clermont Crescent and Ulan Place, also features a play fort, cubby and bush balancing challenges.
For the parents, there's an easy-access footpath, seating, landscaping, new trees and afternoon shade from mature existing trees.
"We've been here a couple of times when it was the old playground and now there's definitely more to do," Mr Henshaw said.
"We were pretty excited that it was going to open ... I'd love to see a little soccer goal in a park around here, all you need is a grass patch and a goal."
Cooper's father, Jesse Gant, said the lack of morning shade in the park is an issue, but he's still a fan of the playground.
The playground upgrade cost Shellharbour City Council around $150,000, with a new playground also on the way at Jones Park in Mount Warrigal.
Playground upgrades are prioritised based on their condition, feedback from the community, and the "hierarchy of open spaces" which was determined by size and catchment.
Council has installed eight new playgrounds at parks across the local government area during the past three years, including six replacements and two entirely new playgrounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.