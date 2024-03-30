'Abhorrent': Unanderra crim doused man and child in boiling water

A man and child were left burnt after being doused in boiling kettle water during a violent dispute.
The man was hospitalised with third degree burns, while the four-year-old child's burns blistered and left her scarred.
Reece William Barnett, 38, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, March 26, after being found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was jailed for three years and six months.
Tendered court documents state Barnett was at a woman's home on August 13, 2023 when he began fighting with her in the bathroom.
Barnett pushed the woman towards the shower screen, prompting the male victim to intervene. The man separated the pair, but Barnett and the woman continued yelling at one another.
The woman left the room and Barnett went into the kitchen. The man was holding the child in his arms and walked towards the front door to leave.
He turned around and saw Barnett armed with a black kettle, prompting him to move away in a bid to protect the girl when he realised what the item was.
Barnett then hurled the scorching water from the kettle over the man. The water poured down the right side of the man's head, ear and back, causing significant third degree burns.
The water also splashed onto the minor's face, arm, and hip. The man put the child down and started spinning around and screaming in pain.
The man and child were treated by paramedics before being taken to Wollongong Hospital, where a doctor stated the child's burns would fully recover.
Police attended Barnett's home, where he admitted to throwing the boiling water. He was arrested.
In sentencing, defence lawyer Harry Lollback conceded the matter was "extremely serious" and that Barnett was remorseful.
Mr Lollback added Barnett acted in defence of the woman, saying the male victim had become irate, aggressive and had hit her.
"I felt powerless," Barnett told the court.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin described Barnett's actions as an "extreme reaction to get someone out of the house".
Mr Lollback outlined Barnett's background, including that he was born a heroin addict and began using drugs from age 14.
He said Barnett's record was reflective of his addiction and that he has spent 12 years of his life behind bars, with no prior matters of violence.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming scorned Barnett's behaviour and said the child would have been psychologically damaged from the incident.
"You heard me read out the facts, they are absolutely abhorrent," the magistrate said.
"It is beyond belief that you would think the only alternative to someone else's behaviour is to throw a kettle of boiling water."
The magistrate imposed a non-parole period of two years, meaning Barnett will become eligible for release in March 2026.
