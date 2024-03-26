Hope and trepidation as tiny homes trial gets green light in Shellharbour

Building tiny homes in suburban Shellharbour backyards has become a step closer, following a city council vote.
Though some concerns were expressed about parking pressures and whether it would achieve its aim of easing pressure on the rental market.
Before the councillors at Tuesday night's meeting was a motion from Mayor Chris Homer
Mayor Homer's motion proposed a two-year trial period where people could install a mobile tiny home on their property and rent it out - without needing to lodge a development application.
The councillors heard from staff that such tiny homes were already exempt developments, but only if they are used by a member of the household.
Mayor Homer's motion looked to extend the use of the dwellings to allow for renters who were not a household member.
The mayor spoke of Warilla's unwanted statistic of being one of the top areas in NSW for rental pain, with people paying on average of 43 per cent of their income in rent.
"There's a recent media article from a lady who lives in Warilla who was trying to find rental properties in the area stating that 60 to 70 people were turning up at rental properties for inspections," Mayor Homer said.
"In her own words some of the properties in place down there aren't even fit for her pet to live in."
Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh said Shellharbour "needs to be tiny home friendly".
"I understand there will be angst for some members of the community about this proposal but I feel we all have a role we need to play in the housing crisis," Cr Marsh said.
"I'm asking community to please keep an open mind and put yourself in other people's shoes."
Cr Maree Duffy-Moon said the motion felt like "policy on the run".
"I'm feeling nervous," Cr Duffy-Moon said.
"I've had a number of calls from residents who have seen the media and they're expressing concerns about the idea of suddenly people having tiny homes in their backyards.
She also noted tiny homes could cost between $100,00 and $160,000, which most homeless people would be able to afford.
Another Labor councillor Lou Stefanovski also expressed concerns and requested council staff bring a report back to councillors.
"That will make my life and everyone's else's much easier for an educated and proper decision," Cr Stefanovski said.
He also raised the likelihood of added parking pressures and the possibility that it may not help the rental market.
"There's no guarantee that the landlord will not raise the price of the rent to this unfortunate person who cannot afford a house or a unit," he said.
"It might come to a stage where they become nothing but expensive, perhaps even used by landlords as a B&B and do nothing more than create another situation where the crisis of rentals does not get any smaller but rather bigger."
A supporter was Cr John Davey, even though he did not feel local councils should be shouldering such a burden.
"It should not be the responsibility of local government to solve the housing crisis," Cr Davey said.
"It should be solved by the federal government and the state government - particularly the federal government.
"They control the levers around taxation, development, social services - that's where this relief should be coming from but the federal Labor government has obviously failed us in this capacity."
The motion was passed 5-3. A Local Approvals Policy will be developed and go out on public exhibition before councillors decide on whether to adopt it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.