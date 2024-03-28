See inside: Rooftop bar and spa tops mega luxury Shell Cove mansion

Forget about sharing a rooftop spa or entertaining with a whole apartment building.
This Shell Cove uber-luxury home has its own rooftop retreat with resort worthy facilities that are all your own.
And the opportunity to live in such luxury is now on offer as the home is to be auctioned next month.
The home, known as 'The Sanctuary' is located at 1 The Promontory Drive, Shell Cove.
Crafted by Innovate Architects, the home spans across four levels and includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a study and a six-car garage. It also offers 360-degree views of the ocean and mountain landscapes.
The current owners bought the land in 2020, and set about "creating a sanctuary that meant we never had to leave".
"We wanted to create a home that was customised to our family's needs," one of the owners said. "We wanted to include every possible element within the design that we could think of to enjoy.
"We wanted to ensure that every decision, every selection, every detail within the home was considered and of the highest quality.
"We wanted to create an elegant space that we could be extremely proud to live in and share and enjoy with our family and friends."
Other standout features includes a library, and theatre room with a 4K projector and a surround sound speaker system.
The rooftop entertainment room can be accessed via the stairs or lift and includes its own built-in bar. You can step outside onto the terrace and enjoy vistas of the ocean and escarpment, or enjoy the rooftop spa.
The seller said the large rooftop terrace was created to take in the views of the ocean and escarpment.
"We had this crazy idea to crane in a spa to relax and enjoy the surrounds," the owner said.
"It is also a beautiful space to meditate or watch the whales breach as they travel up and down the coast. A truly magnificent sight.
"The upstairs indoor entertaining area includes a black and gold bar (and separate black/gold bathroom), inspired by the fixtures and fittings at the Crown Sydney, providing an alternative entertainment space to the downstairs patio/pool area."
On the lower outdoor level is a resort-style pool and integrated spa, featuring a waterfall edge. There's also the privacy of your own gymnasium on the lower floor.
There's also a separate, fully self-contained guest house.
The seller said it was difficult to choose a standout feature of the home.
"There are so many wonderful features of this home. The application of the Callala Australia sandstone wall cladding features heavily throughout the design.
"Another great feature is the Italian marble half-moon shaped stone feature cladding around the island bench. It was amazing watching these craftsman apply this within a millimetre of perfection.
"However our favourite (feature) is the acrylic pool window into the gym, bringing in so much light from the north-facing window."
The seller said while the house was "created to be our forever home", they had listed it for sale.
"A strong connection to family has drawn us closer to Sydney to offer support," the seller said. "We will certainly miss this amazing space we have created with so much thought, dedication and love."
The property is due to go under the hammer on April 24.
Selling agent, Amanda Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City said there wasn't a price guide available for the home.
However, there were comparable sales, including the $6.8 million sale at Junction Road, Barrack Point, a home on Wollongong Street, Shellharbour which sold for $6.5 million, and the $5 million sale at Seaside Avenue, Shell Cove.
Ms Bonnici said the home had attracted strong levels of inquiry from Sydney and the Southern Highlands, with plenty of inspections taking place.
She said interested buyers were a mix of those looking for permanent residences and weekenders.
