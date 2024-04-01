'Dire' lack of foster carers leaves Illawarra children without stability

Young children in the Illawarra are spending up to three years without the stability and love of a family environment due to a critical lack of foster carers in the region.
Foster care providers say there are about 80 children and young people in the region in short-term or emergency foster care, or fee-for-service arrangements, who need a placement with a foster carer.
They are appealing for people to explore the option of becoming a foster carer.
MacKillop Family Services Illawarra Shoalhaven regional manager Tamena Yarak said the need for more foster carers was "dire".
"There's always been a shortage... but at the moment it just seems really, really difficult to recruit," Ms Yarak said.
She said agencies were looking outside the area to place children - which disrupted their lives and removed them from their communities - or putting them in other placements, such as motels, or in individual placements with providers.
Under the latter arrangement children are cared for by paid employees, but this does not give them consistent, one-on-one care.
"Some of these children are sitting in those placements for up to three years," Ms Yarak said.
Care South's regional manager for the Illawarra, Tamara Lacelles-Smith, said the number of larger sibling groups who were not getting placed together was also increasing.
The absence of consistency in children's lives is having an impact: Ms Yarak recalls a young girl saying no one loved her because she kept moving from place to place.
She and Ms Lacelles-Smith said a lack of connection or nurturing in a child's life could lead to problems later on.
"When we can't ensure that continuity of care, that's really problematic," Ms Lacelles-Smith said.
Helensburgh couple Kate and Mathew Foster's story sounds to most extraordinarily generous, but Mrs Foster insists that their family is nothing special.
The Fosters have been foster carers for about 11 years and in their family are eight children aged 2 to 19: three biological children, three adopted children whom they once fostered, and two foster children.
Their biological children were aged between eight and just under two years old when they began fostering, which was something Mrs Foster wanted to do for herself as a stay-at-home parent.
Mrs Foster said they considered what impact fostering might have on their children, but saw it as an opportunity to show them what it was to help others.
The couple said they would do whatever was needed, and the first child who came into their care ended up getting placed with a family member after a few months.
After a time the Fosters saw how tough it was on their own children to have children leave, so the couple began looking for longer-term placements.
They brought two little girls into their care, aged eight and nine, who had already been through about seven placements.
The Fosters went on to adopt these girls and their baby sister.
"We just really wanted to give the girls stability," Mrs Foster said.
After adopting the girls the Fosters did not envisage having other children coming into their care, but did some respite care and then, 18 months ago, they were asked if they could take in any children for a weekend.
Room was tight, but they said they could have a baby in a cot in their room.
They continue to foster that little boy and his brother through Care South, and are in the process of putting a tiny house in their backyard for the older children.
Mike (who asked to keep his last name anonymous) is in the process of adopting two young children he fosters through MacKillop.
He has been a foster carer for seven years, signing up because he knew there was a shortage and he wanted to help.
"My goal is to do an adoption, help a child that needs a long-term stable home, and then do respite," Mike said, adding he felt this way he was able to help more children in need.
"There's a lot of kids out there that really need our help... These kids deserve a home that's their safe place."
Foster care agencies and carers themselves say good carers come from different backgrounds and different home environments.
Mrs Foster and her husband already had a busy family home, while Mike was a single man with no children.
Mrs Foster said fostering simply took someone with patience and a willingness to open their heart.
"The biggest thing is patience... and also a thick skin," Mike said.
He said agencies worked hard to put children with the right carer, and provided a lot of support, especially to new carers.
Mrs Foster is eager to show that her family isn't "special", but "just a normal family trying to get by".
"It's just about opening up your heart and home to a little person who needs it," she said.
Mike urged anyone interested to reach out and speak to an agency, and see where it goes.
"You don't know until you try it," he said.
Ms Yarak and Ms Lacelles-Smith said they needed people to provide all sorts of care, from respite and emergency to longer-term, and from all backgrounds.
"I always say it takes all walks of life," Ms Lacelles-Smith said.
She said agencies tried to be adaptive and work with the needs of carers.
"It's obviously the most challenging thing that we've ever done, but I wouldn't swap it for anything," Mrs Foster said.
"The kids are so precious, and how could you look away when your eyes have been opened to this world where the kids need somewhere safe and loving to go."
For more information on becoming a foster carer, visit www.myforeverfamily.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.