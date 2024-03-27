Urgent alert: Missing toddler Bailey Wolf may be in Wollongong with her father

Police have issued an urgent alert for a missing toddler who may be in Wollongong with her father.
Bailey Wolf, aged two, was last seen at a childcare facility on Central Road, Miranda, about 9am on Tuesday, March 26.
"It is believed that Bailey may be travelling with her father, Casey Wolf, aged 46," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
While police believe the duo may have been in the area of a shopping centre on Waterloo Road, Macquarie Park, about 9.50am on Wednesday, March 27, officers said the father and daughters are known to frequent Wollongong.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age," the spokesperson said.
Bailey is of Caucasian appearance, of a small build with brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt.
Casey is also Caucasian, about 180 centimetres tall, with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, black shoes and glasses.
Bailey and Casey may be travelling in a 2013 black Ford Territory SUV with the NSW registration EMS04N.
They are also known to frequent Cronulla, Caringbah, Miranda, Gymea, Sutherland, Engadine, Ryde and Macquarie Park areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Sutherland Shire Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.