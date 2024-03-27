Missing toddler from Miranda found safe

A two-year-old girl reported missing from Miranda a day ago has been found safe and well.
When she could not be located, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and began inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following extensive inquiries and an appeal for assistance, she was found about 3.50pm Wednesday, March 27, at Taro, near Port Stephens.
Police thanked the community for its assistance.
