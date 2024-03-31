Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Innocent man stabbed in the neck and back by armed Dapto home invader

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
March 31 2024 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Goodacre. Picture from Facebook
Adam Goodacre. Picture from Facebook

An innocent Dapto man was left hospitalised with stab wounds to his neck, back, and hand, as well as having a tooth knocked out, after being attacked by a vicious home invader.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.