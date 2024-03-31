Innocent man stabbed in the neck and back by armed Dapto home invader

An innocent Dapto man was left hospitalised with stab wounds to his neck, back, and hand, as well as having a tooth knocked out, after being attacked by a vicious home invader.
Adam Goodacre, 38, climbed a ladder and removed the fly screen from a bathroom window to gain entry into the locked Burringbar Street home in the early hours of July 3, 2023.
The couple inside awoke to loud noises and saw an angry Goodacre, who had a knife in hand, standing in the hallway. The man tried to calm Goodacre down while the woman fled outside to get help from neighbours.
Goodacre demanded the man hand over drugs, money, and car keys, however the man said he didn't have anything to give him.
The home invader lashed out, kicking and punching the man so hard that the victim hit the wall and nearly lost consciousness.
Goodacre stabbed the man twice in the neck and twice in the lower back, as well as in the shoulder and right hand. He held two knives out towards the man and continued to wave them around.
In a depraved final act, Goodacre went into the couple's bedroom and stole the woman's tan handbag and two mobile phones while the man was left slumped against the wall.
The victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital where his wounds were washed. He had several bruises and scratches to his face and arms, as well as a facial fracture.
A tooth was also knocked out, with several others loose, leaving him unable to chew food for four weeks.
Meanwhile, Goodacre had left the home carrying the handbag, which he dumped in bushland when he saw a police dog handler patrolling the area.
The handler saw Goodacre - who had blood on his hands and shoes - and told him to get on the ground. He complied and was arrested.
Police found two 30 centimetre knives in the grass next to the discarded handbag.
Two hours prior to the home invasion, Goodacre also smashed the window of a Mitsurbishi Triton parked on Amaral Avenue in Dapto, causing the vehicle's owner to wake up.
The victim chased Goodacre down the street and yelled for him to stop, however Goodacre brandished a knife and threatened: "Have a go at this brah ... I'll stab ya."
The man took a few steps back and fell over, before he scrambled on the road and begged Goodacre to drop the weapon.
Gooacre fled and was seen on CCTV cameras at the Dapto Railway Station holding the knife before he made his way to the Burringbar home.
He dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, March 27 to answer to his crimes, pleading guilty to aggravated break and enter, using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Goodacre will await his punishment from behind bars.
