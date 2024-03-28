Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Bullied': Short-term rental owners are not the problem, says manager

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 28 2024 - 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Randall manages short-term rentals in Kiama and other areas on the South Coast and believes the industry is being "bullied" by government. Picture by Robert Peet
Paul Randall manages short-term rentals in Kiama and other areas on the South Coast and believes the industry is being "bullied" by government. Picture by Robert Peet

Short-term rental owners were being "bullied" over the housing crisis, according to a man who manages 160 of them along the coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.