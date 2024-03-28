Illawarra indoor hockey stars suit up for Australia at World Cup

Several Illawarra South Coast indoor men's and women players will represent Australia in the indoor hockey World Cup In Nottingham over the weekend.
Greg Johnson will captain the Australian men's O55s which includes goalkeeper Paul John, David Sharpe, James Crabb, Chris Stolk, Ernie Orth and coach of the team Peter Huk.
Michael Peters, a former Dapto player, will play in the Australian O45s team in Nottingham, having debuted in the last 2019 Masters World Cup in Hong Kong.
Johnson, Huk, Sharpe, Paul John and Crabb won a bronze medal in the last World Cup in 2019 in Hong Kong in the O50s category and Stolk a bronze in the O40s division and all hoping for a gold medal now.
Huk and keeper John are experienced Australian indoor players having played in the first national indoor team in 1987 until 1992 and also played in the winning NSW Masters teams for eight consecutive years from 2010 to 2018.
Huk, who won the player of the tournament in the 1987 Glenfiddich invitational in Glasgow, said the World Cup in Nottingham will be more difficult in that the European teams will be much stronger.
"Unfortunately we will be playing on smaller courts which will be the minimum regulation sized court for indoor hockey," he said," but will be an advantage because it is less physically demanding so our quality of play should be maintained."
"We have a strong team of very good indoor players so my primary goal for the team is to make the medal rounds and anything can happen after that."
The team beat England for the bronze medal in Hong Kong and will face them again in Nottingham together with the Netherlands and Scotland in this age division.
Johnson, who also played with Huk in the winning NSW Masters team for eight consecutive years, hopes to improve on the bronze in Hong Kong.
"We lost to England in the round game and lost to the Swiss in the semi in Hong Kong," Johnson said.
"This then put us in the bronze medal match against England, but as I have always said you learn more from losing than from winning.
"We went on to beat England in the bronze medal match which has been my greatest highlight to date and hope to emulate this in Nottingham."
Karen Persson (nee Seaman), a former Australian women's indoor player, will lead the Illawarra women's contingent of six players in Nottingham.
Persson, an experienced indoor player, will play in O45s while others representing are Amy Billett, Sharni Barton, Sandra Haslam (O40s); Danielle Cook and Sue Thomas (O55s).
The World Cup in Nottingham runs from March 28 to April 2.
