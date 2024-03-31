First trauma, then farce: 18 hours in Wollongong ED

A recent and no doubt typical experience at the Wollongong Hospital Emergency Department waiting room had a North Wollongong man thinking about ways to improve the purgatory-like service.
Phil Hirst had accompanied a relative who was directed to go there by her GP after she was found to have an inflammation of the lining of her heart.
Spending the night and a good part of the next day in the padded bench chairs that are only comfortable for about 30 minutes, but often occupied for hours, he had ample time to contemplate the state of the hospital system.
In the spirit of consumer feedback that was requested by signs around the ward, Mr Hirst came up with a modest proposal on how to improve time spent in Wollongong's most in-demand venue.
Number one: remove all the chairs and replace them with bunk beds.
"The seriously ill can have the bottom bunk, while the younger (under 70) can have the top bunk," he said.
"Should bottom bunks fill up, a device could be used to lift those suffering from various ailments into the top bunk - similar to a forklift that moves product to higher shelves at Bunnings."
Number two: to improve the customer experience, each night could have a theme and associated audience-participation event.
"Monday could be karaoke, Tuesdays a quiz night, Wednesday bingo with the grand prize a higher priority in the waiting list," Mr Hirst suggested.
Number three: a raffle at a dollar per ticket would be drawn every 30 minutes.
In a win-win-win extravaganza, Mr Hirst said, the winner would move up the line, while introducing a 'co-pay' element, to cover the cost of the service.
In addition, the raffle would ensure the lucky winner was reminded there are not just another number in the system.
Of course, Mr Hirst does not seriously believe that any of these initiatives should be implemented, but after an eight-hour wait for the relative he was supporting to move from a plastic chair to an armchair, the farcical nature of the hospital service necessitated a farcical solution.
In March, health data showed the median waiting time for a hospital bed was eight hours and seven minutes spent in the Emergency Department.
While a "huge improvement" on the previous median wait time of 11 hours and 23 minutes, still one in 10 admitted patients waited at least 23 hours and 35 minutes in the past three months.
This does not include those who packed up and left before being admitted.
When the figures were released, Health Minister Ryan Park acknowledged the primary hospital for his electorate of Keira was not satisfactory.
"We are far from mission accomplished," he said. "While this is a promising improvement, too many people are still waiting too long in our EDs."
But with the improvements being hailed as "modest but promising", Mr Hirst said there was a danger of accepting that wait times of eight hours or more were the norm.
"Expectations are so low that we expect to wait hours and hours," he said.
Having spent a lifetime in the malaise of government, Mr Hirst is well aware of the good intentions of those in the system, and lauded the service of the overworked and understaffed doctors, nurses and support staff who ran the hospital.
But, he queried, while his solutions would be quite rightly dismissed as ridiculous, what was more ludicrous, having a raffle to skip the queue in the ED, or the fact that those who win the lottery of life can bypass the public health system altogether and rely on the private sector?
"Their chances of ending up in hospital are much less than the chances of somebody who's on a pension, who has got no other option."
Similarly, what is more absurd, he asked, moving people around on forklifts as if they are cling-wrapped pallets of product, or referring to those suffering serious illnesses as "customers" making their Sunday pilgrimage to the big green shed?
After arriving the evening before, by midday the next day, the relative that Mr Hirst had accompanied to the hospital was in a bed, but added to the physical trauma they were in was the emotional distress of waiting all night and half the day for a bed.
Surely, any person seeking medical treatment would have their distress heightened by a games night occurring in the waiting room, but, in Mr Hirst's experience, the dark comedy in production continued day and night.
"There's a person up the back of the room vomiting, clearly not well," Mr Hirst said.
Were Wollongong to transform into a marginal seat, perhaps the under funding that was the immediate cause of the long wait would be addressed, Mr Hirst said.
But, after years of managed expectations and the greater separation between those who have not choice to go through the system and those that can ignore it, Mr Hirst warned against a creeping acceptance belied by incremental improvements.
"Our expectations of service have been lowered to the extent that it is acceptable that marginal improvements will make us happy," he said.
"In a democracy, the buck stops with us for allowing this to happen."
