Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

First trauma, then farce: 18 hours in Wollongong ED

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 1 2024 - 7:58am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Hirst has a few ideas on how to improve Wollongong Hospital's Emergency Department. Picture by Adam McLean
Phil Hirst has a few ideas on how to improve Wollongong Hospital's Emergency Department. Picture by Adam McLean

A recent and no doubt typical experience at the Wollongong Hospital Emergency Department waiting room had a North Wollongong man thinking about ways to improve the purgatory-like service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.