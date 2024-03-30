Dragons find defensive steel to see off Sea Eagles in Wollongong

St George Illawarra have snapped a two-game losing run, with a Tyrell Sloan double propelling the Dragons to a 20-12 win over Manly in front of a packed Wollongong house on Saturday.
A week after coach Shane Flanagan implored his side to find its defensive resolve, his players responded in conceding just one try in through 76 minutes, posting four of its own to move to 2-2 on the year.
A week after squandering a 14-point lead to concede 42 straight points at the hands of the Cowboys, the Dragons again shot out to a 20-6 lead with 17 minutes left but never looked like surrendering it.
In at times dour clash, one that saw both sides combine for 29 errors, Sloan's double proved the telling performance.
The 21-year-old scored his first seven minutes before halftime to break what had been a determined Sea Eagles resistance.
His second with 17 minutes remaining courtesy of well-placed banana kick from Ben Hunt pushed the margin out to an unassailable 14 heading into final stages.
The fact it came alongside eight tackles without a miss and just one error no doubt sweetened the deal for Flanagan, who's made no secret of his No.1 's need to stiffen his resolve without the ball.
Across the board the Dragons answered that call, the Dragons withstanding a 17 tackle onslaught early in the second half without folding to protect a 14-6 halftime lead.
"It was an important game for us," Flanagan said.
"We started the season off well and fell back into some bad habits and traits and our last few games weren't what we needed.
"It was really good to come here, at home, in front of a good crowd, against a good football team, and play what I think is our style of footy.
"We weren't that great. To start the second half our completion rate was awful, but we showed some real resilience defensively and kept turning them away.
"To keep the talent in that football side to basically six for most of the game was a really good job.
"I was really happy with our attitude. I've got a good football team here. I know it, I've just got to convince them.
"I know we can do it. The two games that we've won have been chalk and cheese to the two games we've lost. We've got the talent, we just need to find consistency."
Having conceded 84 points in their previous two outings, the Dragons were under pressure to find some defensive steel and didn't look promising when Tom Trbojevic laid on the opening try for Tolutau Koula just three minutes in.
The Dragons didn't crack for the next 73 minutes, conceding a late consolation try Haumole Olakau'atu with four minutes remaining.
It barely resembled the flimsy defensive line that conceded 42 points against the Cowboys, or 38 to the Dolphins a week earlier.
That Manly made eight errors and completed just 10 of 17 sets in the opening half helped their cause, but the Dragons never let the visitors, including key men Trbojevic and Daly Cherry Evans, find their groove.
It was very much an off night for Trbojevic in his first outing in Wollongong since 2018. The star No. 1 made four errors, including an astounding forward pass from dummy-half.
"We had a focus on him," Flanagan said.
"He's a key player for them. He's down short sides, he's at the ruck, everything Manly do he's usually around it.
"We had a real focus on limiting his time, limiting his space and getting to him quickly and I think we did a pretty good job."
The Dragons produced an identical 10-17 completions in the second half, but found a defensive answer despite the visitors enjoying 63 per cent of the football.
Having grabbed his first career hat-trick against the Titans in round one, Sloan has nabbed six tries in the Dragons opening four games.
While he continues to polarise, he remains the common denominator in the Dragons best performances, as much as he can also be found a factor in their defeats.
The fact he produced his attacking effort on Saturday without a defensive blemish will be the major tick from Flanagan.
Equally pleasing would be how son Kyle Flanagan is coming to grips with his left edge that continues to look the most potent for the Dragons.
Mikaele Ravalawa went close to scoring in the lefthand corner in the 15th minute, and Moses Suli did get across four minutes later only to be denied by yet another controversial obstruction call.
Sloan did finally get across from close range down that channel seven minutes before the break, with Jaydn Su'A crossing on the other edge four minutes later.
It went with Jack Bird's seventh minute try for which he pounced on the scraps from a Hunt bomb in the Sea Eagles in-goal.
It was only an uncharacteristically wayward night with the boot from Zac Lomax - who badly shanked the attempted conversion of Sloan's try and hit the upright attempting to add the extras to Su'A's four-pointer - that kept the margin tight.
He was on song with his only attempt in the second half to give his side a comfy 14-point cushion that held up in the victory.
With Lomax's discontent on the wing common knowledge, reports were that Bird was put on notice after a pair of lacklustre outings over the previous fortnight.
He responded with a workhorse effort that saw him log 19 carries for 179 run metres, while he also did a solid defensive job on the lightning quick Koula.
All up, four of the Dragons back five managed well in excess of 100 run metres, with Lomax managing 21 runs for 176 metres, while Ravalawa (118 metres) and Suli (108) also broke the mark.
It was the type of group effort that left Flanagan struggling to single out a star man.
"It was a really interesting one," Flanagan said.
"I'm just thinking back [about] who played really well and it's hard to single anyone out. I thought everyone did it, they did their job.
"Usually, in games like today someone's had a really outstanding game, but I don't think anyone stood out above anyone else.
"That's pleasing in one way that we're really consistent along the 17."
There was a time Dragons fans would have relished seeing Reuben Garrick notch 1000 NRL points at WIN Stadium - they just wouldn't have tipped it to be in a Manly jumper.
The Illawarra junior came through the Dragons system, was born and raised in Gerringong, and very recently got engaged to Steelers icon Rod Wishart.
It meant there was more than a little irony in the fact he notched the rare milestone on what was his home patch in rival colours.
Perhaps the Red V faithful can take some comfort in the fact WIN Stadium hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Sea Eagles, with Saturday's loss their 11th in their last 13 outings in Wollongong.
