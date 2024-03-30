20 photos show just how much a win in Wollongong means to Dragons fans

Wollongong welcomes the Dragons back to WIN Stadium for the 2024 season - and it wasn't just the home fans who left smiling.
Players celebrated tries with gusto and watermelon-wide smiles, fans celebrated all the way up Crown Street and coach Shane Flanagan smiled once the two NRL points were safely pocketed.
Flanagan , who previously worked with Manly, took to the field after fulltime to renew acquaintances but it was the men in red and white who were the apple of Flanagan's eye.
Read Mitch Jennings' match report of the 20-12 win and enjoy Anna Warr's photos from WIN Stadium.
The smiles from supporters young and old widened as the game against the round 4 game against the Sea Eagles wore on. The Dragons defence was worthy of flag waving, that's for sure.
There was much to enjoy at WIN Stadium on Saturday night - action everywhere. Some of it was in the stands, most of it was on the ground.
It was a sweet Ben Hunt-Tyrell Sloan double act that had fans in raptures on Saturday night. And players too by the seems of Anna Warr''s photo!
Jack Bird was a happy man after the Dragons came away with two points against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday night. This young fan wasn't far behind in the happiness stakes.
Well, that's not such a ball haul for a young Dragons' fan at Wollongong on Easter Saturday!
The Red V fans lapped up a positive start when the Dragons hit back moments after an early Sea Eagles' try. Shane Flanagan's men managed three tries in the first half.
There was a wave of red and white on Wollongong's streets on Saturday evening. And more than the odd Illawarra Steelers' jumper.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.