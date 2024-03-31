Wollongong carjacker's drug-fuelled crime spree left him with a $100k bill

A violent carjacker who stole a woman's vehicle amid a terrifying 15 hours of drug-fuelled offending that left him with a $100,000 bill has admitted to his crimes.
Nathaniel Gowans, 40, approached an innocent woman who was pumping fuel into her silver Mercedes at a Corrimal Street service station on March 18, 2023, with her mother seated in the passenger seat.
Gowans' alleged co-accused, Darrel Maher, got into the driver's seat, while Gowans dragged the mother out of the car.
"Get the f--- out," the daughter yelled, as the women tried to pull Gowans from the vehicle.
He kicked the women away, causing a scratch to one of them, and threatened "I am going to f---ing hit you" while Maher allegedly tried to start the car.
The women retreated to the service station's store in fear when Maher allegedly brandished a large, serrated machete after demanding money.
The pair drove off with several items belonging to the women still in the Mercedes, including an Apple iPhone, which was later tossed onto the road.
Maher allegedly drove 45 kilometres to the Robertson Pie Shop with CCTV cameras inside the store capturing Gowans inside for about three minutes.
They made several other stops before entering a property on Fountaindale Road and forcing open the roller door of a shed.
Gowans stole a Toyota Landcruiser, fitted with large black tool boxes that were filled with equipment for the owner's new treecare business.
He loaded various other tools from inside the shed into the Landcruiser's tray before leaving in the Mercedes, with Maher allegedly behind the wheel of the Landcruiser.
The pair were seen by council workers driving erratically through Jamberoo Mountain Road, which was closed at the time due to significant ongoing roadworks.
Police found both vehicles the next morning dumped in scrub at Coomaditchy Lagoon Reserve.
The morning of the carjacking, Gowans also entered Anaconda in Wollongong Central about 9.30am and brazenly made off with two e-scooters loaded into trolleys. They were worth $899 each.
He met Maher outside the mall. The pair then set their sights on stealing a parked motorbike near McCabe Park.
After having pushed it down the street, Gowans later told police he eventually gave up on the vehicle because it was "too heavy", so he dumped it into a garden bed at the Wollongong Golf Club.
The crime spree escalated when Gowans made his way to the Corrimal Street service station. He was arrested on March 22 and admitted to taking a "large amount of drugs and alcohol" prior to his offending.
The Fountaindale Road property owner's are seeking a total amount of $104,550 in compensation for the stolen tools, Landcruiser, and replacement of their damaged roller door.
Wearing prison-issued greens, Gowans dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, March 27, and pleaded guilty to a raft of offences including aggravated break and enter and two counts of taking and driving a conveyance,
He will receive his date for sentence next month, while Maher, who was bailed to attend drug rehabilitation, is yet to enter pleas to his charges.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.