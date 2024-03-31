Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong carjacker's drug-fuelled crime spree left him with a $100k bill

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 31 2024 - 11:57am, first published 11:56am
Nathaniel Gowans, wearing maroon-coloured pants, a grey shirt and black hat, exiting Anaconda with two e-scooters in Crown Street Mall (left) before he carjacked two women of a silver Mercedes (right) on March 18, 2023. Pictures from tendered court documents
Nathaniel Gowans, wearing maroon-coloured pants, a grey shirt and black hat, exiting Anaconda with two e-scooters in Crown Street Mall (left) before he carjacked two women of a silver Mercedes (right) on March 18, 2023. Pictures from tendered court documents

A violent carjacker who stole a woman's vehicle amid a terrifying 15 hours of drug-fuelled offending that left him with a $100,000 bill has admitted to his crimes.

