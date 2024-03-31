Heavy traffic after three-vehicle crash on Picton Road

A three-vehicle crash has caused heavy traffic conditions along Picton Road on Easter Sunday.
Emergency services received reports of the collision at the M1 Prices Motorway about 11.30am on March 31.
Eastbound traffic is affected and motorists are advised to expect delays.
An NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed paramedics are assessing a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 90s. Their condition at this stage is unknown.
The site has since been cleared after a tow truck attended the scene, however traffic remains heavy, according to reports from Live Traffic NSW.
