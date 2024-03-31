Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Poet takes on racism and the legacy of Captain Cook in Wollongong

By Liz Hobday
Updated March 31 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from the play Wild Dogs Under My Skirt.
A scene from the play Wild Dogs Under My Skirt.

It's not often that poetry meets with controversy, but one of New Zealand's most celebrated contemporary poets, Tusiata Avia, says she gets hate mail almost every time she publishes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.