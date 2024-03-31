Busted! Albion Park delivery driver's panicked reaction to Tesla crash

Cameras have captured the moment a panicked driver allegedly fled after his delivery van rolled into a parked Tesla in Albion Park.
The apparent hit-and-run incident, which happened shortly before 10am on Tuesday, March 26, was captured from multiple angles by the Tesla's high-tech security cameras.
The footage was shared on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page and shows the delivery driver pulling up behind the e-car in a white Toyota Hiace.
The man then gets out of the van and crosses the suburban street with a parcel in his hands.
He stops in a driveway to perform a couple of quick knee-lift stretches, before evidently hearing the sickening crunch of two cars making contact.
He spins around to see his van resting against the Tesla, bolts back to the vehicle and makes the split-second decision to flee.
"Delivery driver forgets to put handbrake on, leaves car, he does some weird stretches, van hits my car, he drives off without leaving details OR delivering the parcel," the e-car owner's caption on Facebook read.
It was an 'aha!' moment for a woman who identified herself as the owner of the package in the comments of the post.
"That's my house, I guess that's why my parcel never got delivered," she wrote.
Other Facebook users were quick to show appreciation for the Tesla's security features.
"Should have known hitting a Tesla that it would be caught on 24 different camera angles," one reader wrote.
"Can't beat Tesla for their camera system," another said.
One man wondered how far the van would have rolled if the Tesla wasn't there to stop it.
"Somebody needs to teach him to turn the wheels into the curb to make up for the Toyota's handbrake reputation," he wrote.
And it wouldn't be Facebook if at least one person didn't pipe up to tell the Tesla driver to stop whining.
"I've had more damage from a shopping trolley," a man wrote.
The Mercury asked a NSW Police spokeswoman if Lake Illawarra Police had been notified of the incident.
She declined to respond to the request for information at this time.
