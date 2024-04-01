South Coast Flame trio takes coaching game to next level

South Coast Flame coaches Daniel Naumovski, Lachlan Raymond, and Ryan Trevor recently took their games to the next level.
The trio recently took part and passed their Football Australia/AFC A Diploma, the second highest form of education you can receive as a coach in the country (under the Football Australia/AFC Professional Diploma).
The Flame, who compete in Football NSW Men's League Two in the mens and League One in the womens, were established in 2017 and are run by Football South Coast.
The South Coast based trio rubbed shoulders with some of the best coaches in the country in Sydney for the course, which was run across four blocks in three days.
For Flame club technical director and female head coach Naumovski - who has been at the club since its inception - the course was a crucial cog in his overall coaching development.
It was good to see where we were at first and foremost in terms of what we do at the club," Naumovski said.
"It was good to work with currently coaches in the A-League Women's and the A-League, and some of the national team set up just to touch base with them and see how things compare and what they do differently and what we can put into our football club.
"It was four blocks of three days, and there was a lot of homework in between. A lot of video analysis as well and take home tasks.
"The Football Australia technical staff all gave us very good feedback. The approach, the way we set up sessions, the way we communicated was really good. They just helped us to refine and simplify some of the communication which was key."
The Flame first grade mens are back in action away on Friday, March 5 against Camden, whilst the womens are also away but closer to home at South Nowra Football Complex against South East Phoenix on Sunday, April 7.
