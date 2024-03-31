Special Olympics Illawarra's best basketballers to be on show in Bomaderry

Special Olympics Illawarra are set to host 138 athletes in Bomaderry the biggest basketball tournament the organisation has ever seen.
As part of the first of four rounds of the NSW Special Olympics Basketball Championships, 14 athletes with an intellectual disability from the Illawarra will take part in the tournament on April 6-7.
The goal for the athletes is to gain selection for the upcoming national and world games, but also to make lifelong friends with other competitors from across NSW.
Divided into four divisions, everybody has an equal chance of playing at their ability during the tournament.
Special Olympics Illawarra chairperson Kellie Henson said it was a proud moment for the organisation to host such a prestigious event.
"Everyone's excited because they've made friendships across the state so they get to catch up with their friends," Henson said.
"That also goes for the families too because families meet other families with athletes with an intellectual disability which just gives everyone confidence.
"There will be 138 athletes from across New South Wales for the tournament. It's the biggest competition we've had so far in Special Olympics for basketball. It's huge.
"Once every four years we have our national games and this year is the selection year for that. Athletes have to compete in two of the four annual basketball competitions before they can compete at state, which will be in Port Macquarie in November.
"So that will be for the national games, and then from there the world games in Torino in Italy. So that triggers a lot of people to come and play."
Following the Bomaderry tournament, the next events will be held in Maitland, Sutherland, and then Port Macquarie.
