Worker sacked from former Hawk's basketball academy goes to Fair Work

A casual employee at former Hawk Tim Coenraad's basketball academy was sacked after raising questions about his pay, the Fair Work Commission has found.
The commission hearing was to decide whether employee Grant Cresswell had in fact been fired from Rebound Academy, before any of his allegations of underpayment would be addressed.
The family business had claimed that he was never dismissed and that they stopped offering Mr Cresswell work at his request.
Commission Deputy President Michael Easton noted that both sides felt Mr Cresswell "made a positive contribution" to Rebound, however there was "a degree of tension and aggravation" in the case.
"The tension and the aggravation in the litigation stems from Mr Cresswell's frustration in not being able to resolve his concerns about his pay, Mrs Nelly Coenraad becoming defensive and then offensive when Mr Cresswell asked about his pay, and the fact that Mr Cresswell's employment ended after he raised a query about his wages," Deputy President Easton said.
In March and June 2023, Mr Cresswell raised concerns about his rate of pay and later requested a meeting in November to discuss the issue - the commission ruling stated that meeting did not take place.
In December a series of emails were exchanged over the issue, including one in which Mrs Coenraad raised "a multitude of other concerns", including arriving late, giving late notice of availability and calling in sick or cancelling a scheduled session on two occasions in the previous 30 days.
Another referred to Mr Cresswell's "subtle threats" of involving the Fair Work Commission.
An emailed response from Mr Cresswell said that "I believe it would be best for me to pause doing my regular shifts until we come to a resolution".
Commission Deputy President Easton found that response to be "an attempt to de-escalate the rapidly escalating email exchange with Mrs Coenraad".
However, it resulted in a reply that stated Mr Coenraad would be around to pick up Rebound's equipment, which led Mr Creswell to query whether he had just been sacked.
Mrs Coenraad, replied by stating "we haven't fired you".
"You asked to be removed from shifts until this issue is resolved. The issue is not resolved and we are a business that must go on," the email stated.
It ended with the statement, "we do not wish to have any further communication with you. We wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavours".
Commission Deputy President Easton found Rebound's emails included "irrelevant and unrelated criticisms of Mr Cresswell's conduct and performance in his work" and also "offensively criticised his work".
He found that Mr Cresswell was dismissed in the final email from Rebound.
"Rebound's attacks upon Mr Cresswell and his work performance, Rebound's criticism of Mr Cresswell for raising concerns about his pay, Mr Cresswell's attempts to resolve his concerns, Rebound's unambiguous statement that it would not be paying any of Mr Cresswell's claimed underpayments, and then Rebound's statement that it will not correspond any further with Mr Cresswell, all establish that Rebound was not prepared to resolve the dispute about Mr Cresswell's pay and that it was not prepared to have any further dealings with Mr Cresswell," the ruling stated.
The ruling meant Mr Creswell could continue with an unfair dismissal claim.
