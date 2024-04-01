Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Worker sacked from former Hawk's basketball academy goes to Fair Work

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 1 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An employee of former Hawk Tim Coenraad's basketball academy has taken his dismissal to the Fair Work Commission. Picture by Adam McLean
An employee of former Hawk Tim Coenraad's basketball academy has taken his dismissal to the Fair Work Commission. Picture by Adam McLean

A casual employee at former Hawk Tim Coenraad's basketball academy was sacked after raising questions about his pay, the Fair Work Commission has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.