'Stay off our road': Kiama residents' plea to 1000-home development

Residents in a Kiama street are worried it will become a thoroughfare for a new 1000-home development.
But a spokesperson from Springside Hill developer Traders in Purple stated there were no such plans.
The residents from Seaview Estate Retirement Village have lodged a petition with Kiama Municipal Council over the issue.
The village is a series of houses on the privately-owned Arnold Crescent in West Kiama, which backs onto the site of the proposed Springside Hill development.
The petition noted that the 20km/h speed limit has allowed for pedestrian safety along the road
"As the lawful owners and maintainers of Arnold Crescent, we do not approve the use of our internal access road for major traffic flows to/from any adjacent development site," the petition stated.
"We are justifiably concerned that excessive speeds and heavy plant movements could result in serious injury or death to our aged residents, and significantly reduce the road pavement life of Arnold Crescent."
The Traders in Purple spokesperson said "there will be no access to or from Springside Hill via Arnold Crescent".
The spokesperson said the revision was made in response to resident feedback on the development's website.
"There will be two access points close to Arnold Crescent, one at Old Saddleback Road and one at Greyleigh Drive," the spokesperson said.
"The concept masterplan will continue to evolve as we engage with the community, listening to any concerns.
"Traffic studies will be prepared to accompany a development application and will need to satisfy council that the existing roads can handle the additional traffic."
