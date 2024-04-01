Drunk, on drugs and armed: Alleged details behind teen's Corrimal crash

A power pole snapped in half when a teenage driver, who was allegedly drunk, on drugs and with a knife, slammed his car into it in Corrimal.
The 19-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry along Albert Street when he lost control and rolled it, with the vehicle landing metres from the front door of a home.
The crash occurred at 6.49am on Friday, March 29, with police and paramedics rushing to the scene.
"The collision caused the power pole to snap in two places, and bring the supported powerlines to the ground and across his vehicle," NSW Police Traffic and Highway patrol officers said.
"The driver exited the vehicle where he spoke to concerned witnesses before fleeing from the scene."
Police found the driver a short distance away on Edgar Street, and breath tested the teen who returned a positive reading.
"He was arrested and taken to Corrimal Police Station, where he was subjected to a breath analysis which returned a reading in the mid range, 0.105," police said.
"A subsequent drug test was positive for methamphetamine and cocaine."
A search of the male's vehicle located a 16 centimetre, long-bladed kitchen knife.
"The male was unable to provide a lawful reason for possessing this knife," officers said.
Police said the Horsley man only held an international driver's licence, but as an Australian citizen and NSW resident, he is required to hold a NSW driver's licence.
He was charged with custody of knife in public place, drive with middle range PCA and drive never licenced.
The teen, who was not injured in the crash, is due to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, May 21.
The crash caused a power outage for two properties, with electricity restored within 90 minutes.
NSW Police continue their five-day Easter long weekend blitz, with double demerit points in force for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
