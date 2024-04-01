Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Drunk, on drugs and armed: Alleged details behind teen's Corrimal crash

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 1 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Toyota Camry crashed, rolled and broke a power pole in half on Albert Street in Corrimal on Friday, March 29, 2024. Picture by NSW Police
A Toyota Camry crashed, rolled and broke a power pole in half on Albert Street in Corrimal on Friday, March 29, 2024. Picture by NSW Police

A power pole snapped in half when a teenage driver, who was allegedly drunk, on drugs and with a knife, slammed his car into it in Corrimal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.