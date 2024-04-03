Mountain bike park at Helensburgh reopens 11 months after asbestos discovery

After 11 months the fences around the Helensburgh Mountain Bike Park have come down and the local club that runs the facility has already jumped into the lengthy process of bringing the track back up to scratch.
The park was closed off in early May 2023 following the discovery of asbestos-contaminated soil at the site.
In February 2024, Wollongong City Council began removing the soil following a lengthy process to develop a remediation plan.
Helensburgh Off Road Cycle Club president Wayne Teal said members were "elated, we're ecstatic" with the park's reopening.
Club members were at the track on Saturday, March 30 for a working bee to start the long task of repairing the consequences of almost a year of enforced neglect.
Mr Teal said the green section at the top of the park had been fixed up so children could ride, and the jumps - the most popular feature of the park - had been cleaned up and made safe for riders.
The club was looking at redesigning the park, he said, because while it had been "fantastic" over the past 10 years, it had a vision to create a park that satisfied everyone and was suitable for most riders.
Mr Teal said this would include a wall ride, skills park, log rides, and another jump line.
In future the club hoped to build a pump track, he said, but that was a way off yet and would need funding.
Wollongong council said in a statement that it would meet with the club to discuss the rebuilding of the tracks, with Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery saying it was important to ensure any reconstruction was appropriate to prevent further contamination.
Mr Teal said the club would also now work on re-establishing initiatives that ran from the park.
The past 11 months without access to the park had been "terrible", he said.
"Riding past and seeing the fences was just gut-wrenching," Mr Teal said, but the club was now looking forward to the future.
Before the discovery of asbestos, he said, the park was busy with parties and other events.
Mr Teal said it was a facility not just for the people of Helensburgh but something that drew visitors from Sutherland Shire, the Appin area, and other parts of the Illawarra, which boosted local businesses, too.
The remediation work included the removal of 2200 tonnes of material, which was taken to a licensed landfill in Erskine Park.
Wollongong City Council said the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service removed a smaller section of track on National Parks land last May.
"However, most of the affected material had been placed on council land and required a much larger clean-up process," the council said in a statement.
"This was further complicated by additional fragments of asbestos found during regular inspections throughout 2023."
Wollongong council said the asbestos wound up at the site in soil used to construct the jumps, but Mr Teal maintained it was placed there maliciously.
