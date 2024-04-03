Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mountain bike park at Helensburgh reopens 11 months after asbestos discovery

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 3 2024 - 6:38pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remediation work underway at Helensburgh Mountain Bike Park in February 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Remediation work underway at Helensburgh Mountain Bike Park in February 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

After 11 months the fences around the Helensburgh Mountain Bike Park have come down and the local club that runs the facility has already jumped into the lengthy process of bringing the track back up to scratch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.