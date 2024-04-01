Roads to avoid as holidaymakers head home on Easter Monday

Roads in and around the Illawarra are clogged with holidaymakers as people head home after the Easter long weekend.
By early afternoon on Easter Monday, there were delays on Princes Highway north of Wollongong, as well as the Hume Motorway, and significant delays on Princes Highway in Ulladulla, Milton and north of Conjola.
Northbound traffic is also heavy on the Princes Highway through Nowra, and from Yallah to Dapto on the M1 Princes Motorway.
More than a dozen people have been killed on Australia's roads during the long weekend police blitz.
None of these deaths were in the Illawarra, as of 1pm on Easter Monday.
NSW Police issued an urgent appeal following the death of five motorcyclists across the country, including a 20-year-old man in Sydney when his motorbike hit a power pole in the eastern suburbs on Saturday, March 30.
On the same day a man in his 50s died when his motorbike crashed with b-double on Snowy Mountains Highway at Kiandra, about 90km north of Cooma.
Two other motorcycle deaths occurred in Victoria and one in Queensland.
A 69-year-old man who died after his car collided with a tree in South Gundagai in the Riverina on Eastern Sunday, is among the other NSW road deaths.
On Thursday, March 28, an 80-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a car in Campbelltown about 11.15pm.
So far this year, 318 people have died on roads across the country.
Transport for NSW Centre for Road Safety and Maritime Safety chief, Bernard Carlon, urged people to prioritise safety.
"Please stick to the speed limit, wear your seatbelt or helmet, take plenty of rest stops, drive to the conditions and never drive if you're affected by drugs or alcohol. We don't want to see anyone's holiday end in tragedy," he said.
Double demerit points are in force in NSW for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences until 11.59pm on Monday, April 1.
For the latest traffic information visit Live Traffic or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
