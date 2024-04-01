Man banned from entering Wollongong after alleged threat to kill his mum

A man has been banned from entering the city of Wollongong after he allegedly turned up at his mother's home before threatening to strangle and kill her.
Dale Howie sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, April 1, facing charges of contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and intimidation.
No formal pleas were entered, however defence lawyer Matt Kwan indicated Howie intends to fight the allegations.
The court heard Howie was at his mother's home in defiance of earlier-imposed court orders late in the evening on March 28 and made serious threats towards her.
"I'll strangle you ... I'll kill you," Howie is alleged to have threatened before police arrived.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed Howie's release due to the seriousness of the accusations, adding he also has prior matters of intimidation involving his mother on his criminal record.
Sgt Jacob added that a statement taken from the complainant soon after the incident strengthened the prosecution case.
In weighing up bail, the registrar said: "It's very clear the victim was in fear of the accused in relation to his attendance ... I certainly think it's appropriate for him to be nowhere near her."
Howie was granted strict bail under the conditions he live at Sanctuary Point, not enter Wollongong, not contact his mother, and strictly comply with the apprehended violence order.
The case was adjourned to April 10.
