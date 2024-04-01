Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Eyesore' as land next to Shell Cove golf course turns into a dump

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:51pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerrieanne Murphy said she's fed up with the dumping in a vacant lot adjacent to The Links Shell Cove. Picture by Adam McLean
Kerrieanne Murphy said she's fed up with the dumping in a vacant lot adjacent to The Links Shell Cove. Picture by Adam McLean

A rusty trailer, rolls of astroturf and building materials are some of the items that residents believe have been dumped in vacant land adjacent to The Links Shell Cove golf course.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.