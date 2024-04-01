'Eyesore' as land next to Shell Cove golf course turns into a dump

A rusty trailer, rolls of astroturf and building materials are some of the items that residents believe have been dumped in vacant land adjacent to The Links Shell Cove golf course.
What is meant to be one the region's premier golf courses and a tourist attraction in its own right is blighted by vacant land that is being turned into a dumping ground, residents say.
Shell Cove resident Kerrieanne Murphy is fed up with a lack of attention given to the land.
"It's a bit of an eyesore," she said.
"An area like this should be parkland, but it has been neglected and allowed to overrun and become a waste site."
The roughly three and a half hectare site is overgrown with weeds and invasive species, but it is a popular route for residents living west of Killalea Drive to be able to access The Links clubhouse.
Now, with the thick scrub a haven for snakes, Ms Murphy said she would not be taking her dog for a walk through the site or allowing young children to play in the area.
Some years ago, residents say, the entire plot was mown and kept as an open lawn, however in the years since there had been little maintenance and it has become overgrown, apart from a path at the corner of Moonah Way and Laguna Close that leads to The Links.
The land is owned by Shellharbour City Council and the Mercury understands that since Ms Murphy has aired her frustrations, council staff are planning to remove the dumped materials.
What may be done with the site in the long term remains unknown.
A review of the site on the NSW Planning Portal shows that the area roughly corresponding to the overgrown patch is zoned R2 low density residential. This is distinct from the RE2 recreational zoning that applies to the rest of the golf course.
Other parts of the golf course have been sold off for housing in the past, as occurred in 2014 when the course was suffering financial difficulties.
A suggestion for a hotel and accommodation at the course did not progress.
Ms Murphy said with the area already largely developed, what the suburb needed was open space.
"Many families [in Shell Cove] have no yards, where will they go to play?
"Personally, I would love to see a bike track for kids, with picnic tables for shelter or an adventure park."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.