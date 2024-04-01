Illawarra lifesavers attend to 11 incidents in perfect beach weather

Lifesavers across the Illawarra were involved in 11 incidents across the Easter weekend as the balmy weather saw holidaymakers attracted to the water.
All 11 incidents happened across two days, on Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1. They include a man caught in a rip on an unpatrolled section of Woonona Beach.
Lifesavers said a surfer kept him afloat until an inflatable rescue boat arrived pulling him into the boat and returning him to shore safely.
Other incidents included patrols providing help to a person who suffered a possible spinal injury at Corrimal Beach, a woman who suffered a head injury after colliding with a cyclist on the bike path at Towradgi Beach and kayakers who capsized at Coalcliff Beach.
Two boys were also rescued by members of the public at an unpatrolled section of Corrimal Beach on Sunday, March 31.
