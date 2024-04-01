The rains are coming: Illawarra could cop 145mm this week

A wave of wet weather is on the way to the Illawarra this week with up to 145 millimetres possible.
It's all starts on Tuesday with around 5mm, with the same on Wednesday, but this will build during the week.
There's a 90 per cent chance of rain on Thursday with up to 40mm possible, while Friday will be the wettest day with the chance of up to 80mm.
The sunny and warm Easter long weekend in the Illawarra will soon be a distant memory with the wet weather to continue this weekend.
Around 10mm of rain is possible on Saturday, with 5mm on Sunday.
Along with the wet weather, a strong wind warning has been issued for the Illawarra coastline on Tuesday, April 2.
Kiama is usually the wettest place in the Illawarra during April, with a median monthly rainfall of 130.7mm. This is followed by 98.3 in Bellambi and 75.2 in Albion Park.
The rest of autumn is predicted to be warmer than usual for the Illawarra after a March that delivered above-average temperatures, climate modelling from the Bureau of Meteorology shows.
For emergency help during storms call the SES on 132 500, for life-threatening emergencies call triple-0.
