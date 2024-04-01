More cocaine bricks wash up on NSW coastline over Easter

Five more cocaine bricks have washed up on the NSW coastline during the Easter long weekend.
The packages were found washed up at Freshwater and Curl Curl beaches, on Sydney's northern beaches, on Monday, April 1.
Police seized the packages, which will be forensically examined, and it is understood officers are investigating a possible connection to the mystery haul of cocaine that has been washing up on NSW beaches since Christmas.
"Police from Marine Area Command conducted patrols with no further finds," NSW Police said.
"As inquiries continue, the public are reminded to report any suspicious package to authorities."
More than 256 kilograms of suspected cocaine has been discovered on beaches from Wollongong to Newcastle.
On January 6, Wollongong resident Dr Rob Goodfellow found an object wrapped in a thick, rubberised material in the wet sand on City Beach.
The first cocaine find was at Magenta Beach, on the Central Coast, on December 22 when a member of the public found a suspicious package containing 39 sealed packets.
In less than one week in late December, 124 barnacle-covered 1kg "bricks" of suspected cocaine were retrieved from the surf between Sydney and Newcastle.
Investigators have warned people not to remove or open the packages if they are found.
If anyone believes they may have seen something similar, they should contact their local police station.
