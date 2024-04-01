Three children charged after alleged pursuit through Dapto in stolen car

A 13-year-old boy is due to face court after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Dapto on Monday.
Highway Patrol officers saw a Kia Carnival travelling on Emerson Road at high speed about 3.20pm.
When the vehicle, which was reportedly stolen from a Figtree home at the weekend, failed to stop as directed, police began a pursuit.
The pursuit went through local streets before police ended it due to safety concerns.
A short time later, the Kia Carnival was found abandoned on Sunray Crescent in Horsley.
Three boys were arrested nearby.
The 13-year-old alleged driver was charged with police pursuit, driving a conveyance without the consent of the owners, not giving particulars, and breaching bail.
The alleged passengers, aged 12 and 13, were each charged with being carried in conveyance without the consent of the owner, and breaching bail.
The three children were refused bail to face a children's court on Tuesday.
