A new approach to Thirroul Plaza redevelopment

The owners of Thirroul Plaza are taking "a different approach" to their fresh plans to redevelop the site.
The original attempt to redevelop the plaza sparked community opposition and was ultimately rejected by the Land and Environment Court.
The owners have employed the company Solid Void as the development manager for the reset of the project, which will start with a survey for residents to explain what they would and wouldn't like to see.
"We are taking a different approach to the first development application," Solid Void's Louis Goulimis said.
"We will first prepare a master plan for the site that addresses its physical and social connectivity with the centre and its neighbours.
"It will be a community-inclusive design process where we work through design principles and development options to arrive at the preferred architectural solution."
Mr Goulimis said it was "critical and good practice" to involve the community at this early stage, with the feedback helping to decide what the new plaza would look like.
"We are running a phased community consultation process where the feedback from each phase feeds back into the design process," he said.
"The first phase in the consultation process is our Big Community Ideas Survey, asking residents and businesses to share their ideas for the site. The survey findings will form part of the design brief issued to the design team.
"Once the design team is on board, we will start the next phase of the consultation process, which will involve face-to-face and digital events."
The process will not be a quick one - Mr Goulimis said he expected it would take at least 12 months before a completed design is ready to be shown to the public.
There was a need to redevelop the site, as it could not remain as-is into the future.
"The plaza building has surpassed its material life cycle, and it is no longer viable to maintain," Mr Goulimis.
"We have an excellent opportunity to deliver a contemporary mixed-use project to enhance the Thirroul town centre."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.